Sharad Pawar Orders NCP Candidates Not to Leave Counting Centers Till End, Predicts 157 Seats for MVA in Maharashtra 2024 Elections

As the Maharashtra elections near their conclusion, predictions from various exit poll companies have suggested that the Mahayuti alliance is poised to come to power. However, Sharad Pawar, a powerful political leader in the state, has shared his own predictions during an online meeting with his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidates.

In the meeting, which included candidates from across the state, Pawar addressed the exit polls, urging his party members not to be swayed by the figures. He confidently predicted that the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) would secure 157 seats, well above the 145 needed to form the government. Pawar further instructed his candidates to remain at the counting centers until the final results were declared and arranged for accommodations for MLAs from rural areas, ensuring they could travel directly to Mumbai after collecting their certificates.

Pawar’s figures suggest that the remaining seats, outside of the MVA’s projected 157, could go to the Mahayuti alliance, independents, or other parties. Despite most exit polls indicating a Mahayuti victory, Pawar remains confident in his coalition's prospects. The true outcome will only be revealed on November 23, when the official results are announced.