Sharad Pawar Rules Out Reunion With Ajit Pawar’s NCP, Says “We Cannot Join Hands With Those…”

Senior leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday ended speculation over a possible reunion between his Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) and the faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Speaking at a party workers' meet, Sharad Pawar clearly stated that those who joined hands with the BJP will not be welcomed back.

Speaking at a party workers' meeting in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pawar took a direct swipe at Ajit Pawar, calling his politics opportunistic. “We cannot join hands with those who have joined hands with the BJP. We will take along only those who believe in the ideology of Gandhi, Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar,” he said.

“If anyone is talking about joining hands with the BJP for the sake of power, then that thought does not belong to the Congress. Party workers may have relationships with many, but relations with the BJP do not align with Congress ideology. I do not want to promote the politics of opportunism,” Pawar said.

For the past several days, discussions about the two NCP factions coming together had gained traction after both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar were seen sharing stages at various events. Their interactions had triggered talks in political circles of a potential reunion. However, Sharad Pawar has now clarified his position.

Responding to Sharad Pawar’s statement, Ajit Pawar said, “Everyone has the right to articulate their views.”