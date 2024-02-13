Sharad Pawar Slams PM Modi, Says Constitution Under Attack

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)- Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar warned of an attack on the fundamental rights enshrined in the Indian Constitution, criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks in Parliament

Speaking at an Elgar Parishad event in Ulhasnagar, he criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks in Parliament as shallow and insignificant. Pawar also denounced the ongoing attacks on Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, and Babasaheb Ambedkar, the key architect of the Constitution, seeing them as detrimental to the nation's democratic fabric.

Two days ago in Parliament, we heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech. In the entire speech, he criticised and attacked Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who had spent six to seven years in jail before Independence. After Independence, he took Dr Ambedkar along and built a democratic country. The attack was made on the policies and decisions taken by that person, Pawar claimed.

Pawar emphasized that these attacks go beyond targeting specific individuals; rather, they symbolize a larger offensive against the fundamental values and principles established by these eminent figures. He asserted that the intention behind such assaults is to undermine the Constitution crafted by Babasaheb, a task which, according to Pawar, is presently being carried out by Modi and his associates.

Remain vigilant and resolute in defending the Constitution against encroachments by those in power, Pawar said and emphasized the collective responsibility to uphold principles of democracy and rights of every citizen.