Sharad Pawar to address Dusshera rally in Pune on October 24

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar is scheduled to address a public rally at Balagandharv Rang Mandir in Pune on Dussehra (October 24). This strategic move, which involves addressing public rallies at various locations across Maharashtra, is a crucial aspect of Pawar's game plan to take on the faction led by his nephew Ajit Pawar.

On the same day, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar will kick-start the ‘Sangharsha Yatra’ from Pune to Nagpur.On the lines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, this yatra will pass almost 850 km and aims to establish a stronger connect with youngsters in Maharashtra.Prashant Jagtap, NCP city unit president, said, “Before the Sangharsha Yatra starts, NCP leader Sharad Pawar will address a public gathering at Balgandharva auditorium.”Jagtap said, “To prepare for the Pawar’s pubic rally and Sangharsh Yatra, a meeting was called on Monday with party office bearers and Rohit Pawar was also present for the meeting.”