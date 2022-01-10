Sharad Pawar to address press conference on current political situation tomorrow

President of Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar will address a press conference on Tuesday, sources said on Monday.

Sources said that Pawar is likely to speak about he present political scenario in Maharashtra and the country on Tuesday. He is also likely to speak about the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

The results of the assembly elections will be declared on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor