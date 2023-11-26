Sharad Pawar to address workers’ rally today in Mumbai

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will make his presence felt in the city on Sunday to address a workers’ rally and donate sewing machines to self-help groups. He will be accompanied by Member of Parliament Supriya Sule, NCP president Jayant Patil among others.

According to the local NCP functionaries, Pawar will guide the party workers in view of the challenges being faced after the split in the party following Ajit Pawar’s rebellion.The programme has been scheduled at Agri Koli Bhavan in Nerul from 6pm onwards. “Various self-help groups from across the city will be benefited with distribution of sewing machines at the function. As many as 300 machines have been arranged as part of the women empowerment initiative of the party. Besides, nine women achievers from different fields will be honoured at the hands of Pawar sahab,” said G S Patil, working president of Navi Mumbai unit of NCP.NCP sources said that over 4,000 party workers will attend the rally. City police have made necessary arrangements for the security of the politicians. Pawar’s visit would encourage the party workers to consolidate their positions in the local level.