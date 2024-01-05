Sharad Pawar's NCP says ED action won't deter legislator Rohit Pawar, claims BJP nervousness after yatra

On Friday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by the Sharad Pawar group, asserted that the recently concluded Yuva Sangharsh Yatra led by its MLA Rohit Pawar has significantly resonated, causing unease within the BJP. These comments followed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducting searches at the premises of a company owned by Rohit Pawar.

The ED carried out raids on Baramati Agro, a company owned by Rohit Pawar, grandnephew of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, and associated entities as part of a money laundering investigation into the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam, according to official sources in New Delhi.

So it is clear now that Rohit Pawar's 'Sangharsh Yatra' has 'Hit a Nerve' and made the @BJP4India insecure.

But it will not deter Rohit Pawar or stop him in his tracks.

He will come out stronger.

Responding to the ED action, NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto stated that the searches wouldn't deter Rohit Pawar, a first-term MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district, or hinder his progress.

He will emerge stronger from this. It's evident that the Sangharsh Yatra has touched a nerve and made the BJP insecure, Crasto claimed. The NCP spokesperson emphasized the supremacy of the justice system and expressed confidence that the truth would ultimately triumph.

While currently abroad for a family vacation, Rohit Pawar conducted a foot march from Pune to Nagpur last year to bring attention to the challenges confronted by the youth in Maharashtra.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya urged a prompt investigation into the acquisition of a cooperative sugar factory by Baramati Agro.