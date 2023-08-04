Shinde-Ajit are heroes says, Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis hailed Ajith Pawar and Eknath Shinde as heroes in his interaction with the media. Many records have been made in 2019. One record was done by Eknath Shinde when he became the Chief Minister, and the other record was done by Ajit Pawar. We have two heroes - Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar,” the Deputy CM said.

Citing the government formation with Ajit Pawar in 2019, which lasted only for hours, Fadnavis said that he became the chief minister for the second time and Ajit Pawar became the Deputy CM for the first time. Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister with me and then once again became Deputy Chief Minister in Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet. Then after our government came, he became the Leader of the Opposition, and once again became the Deputy Chief Minister. I also took oath as the Chief Minister in 2019, but our government did not work, so I became the leader of the opposition and once again became the Deputy Chief Minister. Now there will be no change, we will remain in the respective positions we are in,” Fadnavis said. Ajit Pawar joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government on July 2 this year, after effecting a vertical split in the NCP. He was sworn in as the Deputy CM and the other eight NCP MLAs who also switched sides took oath as ministers