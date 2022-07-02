Shinde government will not be in power on the second day after the Ashadi Maha Puja: NCP leader

Mumbai: After the shocking events of the last fortnight, the Thackeray government in the state has finally gone and Eknath Shinde has become the Chief Minister with the support of the BJP. However, the leaders and MLAs of the Mahavikas Aghadi have become aggressive against the Shinde government which came to power after a major revolt in the Shiv Sena. Meanwhile, NCP MLA Amol Mitkari has made a big statement about the future of the Shinde government. "This government will not be in power on the second day after Vithuraya's Maha Puja on Ashadi Ekadashi, as the matter will be heard in the Supreme Court on the next day" the NCP leader said.

Regarding the future of the Shinde government, Amol Mitkari said that this year, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will pay homage to Vithuraya. But the question is whether there will be a government of those who perform Maha Puja on the next day after this government Maha Puja. Because the next day there will be a hearing on the disqualification of some rebels in this government. If the court disqualifies these MLAs, everything will come to light. Why Vithuraya is angry with Devendra Fadnavis is a matter of research, said Amol Mitkari.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde will worship Vitthal on Ashadi Ekadashi. Therefore, this government belongs to Shiv Sena or BJP, this should be clarified by BJP state president Chandrakant Patil, he added.