Shinde supporters question party chief amid political crisis

Deepak Kesarkar, the chief spokesperson of the Shiv Sena's rebel group of MLAs, spoke to the media. At the time, he answered a number of questions from reporters. He said that the MLAs revolted after seeing the strangulation of Shiv Sena MLAs by the NCP and the support given to their defeated candidates. He also demanded that Shiv Sena should get out of Mahavikas Aghadi no matter what happens. He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he had great respect for Matoshri and Balasaheb.

Speaking to a news channel, Deepak Kesarkar said that there have been three major revolts in Shiv Sena till now. Chhagan Bhujbal had started the first revolt in Shiv Sena. Everyone knows who had the invisible hand behind this rebellion. Still, he is in the cabinet today, said Kesarkar, telling history to the Shiv Sena chief.

Shiv Sena's Chhagan Bhujbal, Narayan Rane and Raj Thackeray broke. Every time there was an invisible one behind it, you know. What was Bhujbal talking about, what was Narayan Rane talking about. He spoke in large numbers about the arrest of Balasaheb. However, it is a strange experience that we sit in the cabinet with him, said Deepak Kesarkar, listing the list of former rebel Shiv Sena leaders. He also alleged that the NCP was indirectly attacking the Shiv Sena without mentioning Sharad Pawar's name.

Meanwhile, Balasaheb Thackeray never sat in a chair, he had that greatness, that greatness is also in Uddhav Thackeray. However, Kesarkar also said that if someone forced him to sit on a chair, it was Sharad Pawar.

BJP and Shiv Sena should stay together

"I was a nationalist, I have good relations with all the leaders. However, what is the use of my relationship alone. Our MLAs were complaining to us about the NCP leaders. I fought such a big battle in Konkan. I was also called from the Prime Minister's Office. Why didn't I go, because Shiv Sena stands behind the Marathi man. Shiv Sena fights for the rights of Marathi people. I came back from Delhi without meeting such a big man. What is special is that I have been telling the party leaders from the very beginning that BJP and Shiv Sena should stay together," he said.

"When the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister move in one direction, the state becomes bigger. Maharashtra is the financial capital of the country. When Maharashtra grows, so will India. Prime Minister Modi loves Matoshri and Balasaheb very much. Even so, owning one is still beyond the reach of the average person. But, it could have been spoken there" said Deepak Kesarkar.



