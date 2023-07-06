Shiv Sena-Ajit Pawar faction clash looms in Raigad over ministerial appointments

A significant political upheaval occurred in the state as nine MLAs, including NCP leader Ajit Pawar, were sworn in as ministers. Ajit Pawar gained power by aligning with the Shinde-Fadnavis government. However, his rise to power has intensified tensions within the Shiv Sena. Another NCP member, Aditi Tatkare, who is the daughter of Sunil Tatkare, also took the oath as a minister. Both the Shiv Sena and the BJP are opposing her appointment to the ministerial position.

The appointment of Aditi Tatkare as the Guardian Minister of Raigad has faced opposition from both the Shiv Sena and the BJP. Asper the reports, MLA Bharat Gogawale has stated that all MLAs from the Shiv Sena and BJP in Raigad district are against this appointment. Consequently, indications of a confrontation between the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance and the Ajit Pawar group have emerged in Raigad district.

Shiv Sena legislators have requested the Chief Minister to appoint Bharat Gogawle as the Guardian Minister of Raigad instead of Aditi Tatkare. Bharat Gogawale has asserted that the position of Guardian Minister of Raigad has been reserved for the Shiv Sena. Therefore, a contest between Tatkare and Gogawale is anticipated in Raigad once again.