Shiv Sena Dasara Melava 2024: People Never Liked Babu’s Leadership, Says CM Eknath Shinde in Dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Addressing the Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, Eknath Shinde said "Earlier, Babu (Uddhav Thackeray) would wake up, take a bath, and go live on Facebook. People never supported Babu's leadership, which is why they brought down his government. A Mahayuti government is set to be formed in Maharashtra. I also thank the Prime Minister for granting Marathi the status of a classical language."

"Some people have begun to feel allergic to the word 'Hindu' now. We do not feel ashamed to say it. However, the worthless people born into the Thackeray family have betrayed Hindutva," he stated. "This is the free Shiv Sena, embracing its original ideology of Hindutva," he added.

