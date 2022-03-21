Shiv Sena 'Janab Sena' controversy: Fadnavis's photo of visiting mosque goes viral

Since the Mahavikasaghadi government came to power, BJP has been continuously targeting Shiv Sena on the issue of Hindutva. In recent times, BJP leaders have been calling Shiv Sena 'Janab Sena' and 'Dawood Sarkar'. Similarly, after AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jalil offered an alliance to the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the BJP's criticism intensified. Shiv Sena is also responding to these allegations of BJP with equal hatred. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had raised the question of how the BJP, which is targeting Shiv Sena on the issue of Hindutva, has formed an alliance with Mehbooba Mufti in Kashmir. After that, Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande tweeted a photo of Devendra Fadnavis.

Manisha Kayande has tweeted a photo of an event she attended while Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister. Devendra Fadnavis had gone to an event of the Bohari Muslim community.

"Mr. Fadnavis, I don't remember you objecting to the word #janab then. Didn't your self-esteem bend while bowing? Why are you so angry about this word now? Oh yes, BJP Maharashtra is not in power even after electing 105 MLAs, it makes you uneasy. Isn't it"

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had also responded to the BJP's criticism on the issue of Hindutva. If BJP does anything about Muslims, it is patriotism, if we do anything, it is treason. So what about the BJP Hizbul Janata Party which formed an alliance with Mehbooba Mufti and released Azhar Masood? We did not make such dirty allegations. Don't let that time come upon us. After going to Pakistan, who bowed down at Jinnah's grave? Seeing this dark history, we are still calling it Bharatiya Janata Party, not PJP, Pakistan Janata Party.