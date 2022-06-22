Shiv Sena leader Deepali Syed compares Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath to Ram Laxman's pair

The revolt of Shiv Sena MLAs in the state is now intensifying. Because all the rebel MLAs including Urban Development Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde have now arrived in Guwahati. Meanwhile, the political climate in the state is now turbulent. All eyes are on Eknath Shinde's role now. Similarly, a tweet of Shiv Sena leader Deepali Syed is becoming a topic of discussion.

She has given her reaction through Twitter on the following matter, the leader wrote "The duo of Shriram Laxmana of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde will remain in the exile of Hindutva. Shiv Sainiks don't want to cry, they want to fight. Your vote will remain with Shiv Sena. This struggle of Ram Rajya will be written in golden letters in the history of Maharashtra."

"A meeting of the MLAs will be held in the evening and a decision will be taken after that. You will know about it in the evening, "said Eknath Shinde while addressing the next role. He also said that our strength is more than required. We are the Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb and we believe in him.