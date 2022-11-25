Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says we don`t have any issue with Karnataka, people living in those villages want to join Maharashtra

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that We don`t have any issue with Karnataka, people living in those villages want to join Maharashtra.

Maha Guv & BJP spox Sudhanshu Trivedi insulted Shivaji, that's why they've brought up this issue. Neither we'll tolerate Shivaji's insult nor we'll give an inch of state, Raut further said.

Earlier, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai’s remarks on the border dispute between the two states and called the latter possessed.

Karnataka CM Bommai had earlier said that the border row has become a political tool in Maharashtra, and any party in power will raise the issue for political purposes. My government is capable of protecting the borders of Karnataka and has taken steps also.