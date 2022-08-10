Shiv Sena: Maharashtra power struggle hearing postponed, hearing to be held on August 22

The hearing of the power struggle in the Maharashtra has been delayed for 10 days again. The hearing will now be held on August 22. Earlier it was scheduled to be held on August 12. Due to this, fear has increased in Uddhav Thackeray's group.

The biggest impact of this hearing will be on politics in the state. Since the Chief Justice NV Ramanna will retire on August 26, the possibility that this hearing will continue before his own Constitution Bench is now less likely. Earlier, Chief Justice Ramanna, while hearing this case, had spoken very harshly.

However, it is not clear why the hearing was delayed for ten days. Eknath Shinde rebelled from the Shiv Sena and followed the path of exiting the party along with 40 supporting MLAs. After that, on behalf of the Uddhav Thackeray group, a letter was given to the then Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to take action against the rebel 16 MLAs. After that, on behalf of Eknath Shinde group, he claimed that his own group was Shiv Sena. The matter has since gone to the Supreme Court.

In the hearing held on August 3, the legal battle that started over the disqualification of the rebel MLAs had now come to the question of who is the Shiv Sena. The court gave an important decision on this. The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission that no decision should be taken until the hearing on the party symbol. The Election Commission has also now given a four-week extension to the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has a total of six petitions before the Supreme Court regarding the power struggle. No one has yet opposed the consolidation of all the six petitions before the Constitution Bench. Therefore, the possibility that all the six petitions will be referred to the Constitution Bench together cannot be ruled out.