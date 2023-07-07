Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale opposes NCP’s Aditi Tatkare becoming Raigad guardian minister

Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale on Thursday opposed to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Aditi Tatkare being appointed guardian minister for the Raigad district, indicating a turf war between the new partners.

Gogawale, who belongs to the Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, represents Mahad in the same district, while Aditi Tatkare is the daughter of Raigad’s NCP MP Sunil Tatkare.

Sunil Tatkare was appointed as Maharashtra NCP president after Ajit Pawar led a rebellion against party supremo Sharad Pawar and joined the Sena-BJP government in the state along with Tatkare and others on July 2.

All MLAs have opposed (Aditi Tatkare becoming guardian minister) because of past incidents. It was decided between chief minister Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis that when I was in the queue (to become a minister), the guardian minister’s post should be with us (Shiv Sena), Gogawale told reporters.

This understanding had been reached before the NCP joined the government, he said, adding that there was no question of the NCP getting the post of guardian minister of Raigad.” Chief minister Shinde is yet to distribute portfolios to the NCP’s ministers. In Maharashtra, ministers are also given the responsibility as `guardian minister’ of a district.