Shiv Sena mouthpiece saamana claims Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A must give proper agenda to country

Shiv Sena (UBT) declared on Saturday, a day after the INDIA alliance summit concluded in Mumbai, that the fabric sewn by its members will be ineffective if the Opposition bloc does not provide the country with a proper agenda.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said the issue of seat-sharing should be resolved peacefully in every state. INDIA grouping on Friday vowed to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together as far as possible, asserting seat-sharing arrangements in states will be concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take.

The editorial said that the Left and the ruling Trinamool Congress have differences in West Bengal, but the two parties took part in the INDIA alliance meeting. The same is the case in Kerala where the Congress and CPI(M) are arch-rivals. The Aam Aadmi Party has shown its willingness to hold discussions with the Congress in Punjab and Delhi, while there are no major differences in Maharashtra in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), it said.

Seeking to highlight more collaborative initiatives, the editorial said that in Jammu and Kashmir, the Mehbooba Mufti-led People’s Democratic Party and the National Conference headed by Farooq Abdullah have come together. All these threads (parties) have been woven into an indestructible fabric, but it will be futile if no proper agenda is kept before people, it said.

If dictatorship has to be fought with, then all 28 parties must have a free dialogue, it said. The party also targeted the Centre for calling a special session of Parliament, from September 18 to 22, which coincides with the Ganesh festival celebrated with much fanfare in Maharashtra.

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties took part in the third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.

