Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant tests covid positive

Over the past few days, several leaders in the state have tested covid postive. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said that some cabinet ministers and some leaders in the state had contracted corona. Meanwhile, along with Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, now Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant has tested positive for covid.

Arvind Sawant tweeted, "I have tested positive for Covid. Have isolated myself at home. Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Take care.!"