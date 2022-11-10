Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut praises deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

A day after he was released from prison, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut praised Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the good decisions he has taken for the state. He said he would soon meet Fadnavis, and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to convey what he has faced in the last 100 days.

A new govt was formed in Maharashtra, I welcome some of their good decisions. We feel that the state is being run by Dy CM Fadnavis and he is leading the state, Raut further stated.

I will meet Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar today. I will be meeting Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in 2-4 days related to the work of people. I will also go to Delhi and will meet PM Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah, he said

Sanjay Raut, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in July this year in connection with the matter, said that he would not blame the central agencies.