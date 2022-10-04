Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended till Oct 10 in money laundering case

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody has been extended till October 10 in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon.

On June 28 this year, Sanjay Raut was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the Rupees 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam.

The MP's wife Varsha Raut was summoned by the central agency after the ED officials raided the Shiv Sena leader's home and after detaining and questioning him (Sanjay Raut) for several hours, arrested him.

