Shiv Sena MPs want Uddhav Thackeray to patch up with Eknath Shinde

The Eknath Shinde faction revolted and formed a government in the state with the BJP. As many as 37 Shiv Sena MLAs joined Shinde group. This is considered to be the biggest revolt in the history of Shiv Sena. It has been claimed that now 12 out of 19 Shiv Sena MPs will also think differently. It is learned that a group of Shiv Sena MPs met party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday and expressed their sentiments before him and requested him to mediate with Eknath Shinde.

At least a dozen of the 19 Shiv Sena MPs are considering a different role. On Friday, Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting of Shiv Sena MPs. According to sources, the senior leader of the party requested Uddhav Thackeray to include the rebel MLAs led by Shinde in the party. Thackeray's role in this has not come to the fore yet. But after the Shiv Sena meeting, the party has taken strict action against Shinde. Uddhav Thackeray decided to expel Eknath Shinde from the post of Shiv Sena leader.