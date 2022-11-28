Shiv Sena to protest in Aurangabad on Dec 1 against forceful collection of electricity bills from farmers

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) will protest in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on December 1 against forecful collection of electricity bills from farmers and oppression of insurance companies, a party leader said.

The chakka jam (traffic at standstill) protest will take place in Isarwadi (Gangapur), Shiur Bangla (Vaijapur), Pishor Naka (Kannad), Sahyadri hotel (Paithan), Ambedkar Chowk (Sillod), T point (Phulambri), Khultabad, Karmad (Aurangabad), the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's Ambadas Danve said in a tweet.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has been attacking the state government over alleged apathy toward farm woes, claiming farmers in distress were being made to pay power bills forcibly, and insurance firms were oppressive and uncooperative as far as damage claims were concerned.