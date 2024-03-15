Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Accuses BJP of Corruption Through Central Agencies

As per the court orders SBI released the electoral bond on Thursday night. After this court asked SBI to give detailed information about the bonds. As per the reports published by SBI, BJP government received most of the donations and now the opposition is asking for an explanation. Shiv Sena accused BJP of corruption and said that they had extracted money through central agencies.

After the Supreme Court declined SBI's plea for an extension to release the data, Yesterday, the Election Commission of India announced the details. It was disclosed that BJP has received the highest amount of ₹6,566 crores from these election bonds.

Since then, the opposition has attacked the Modi government saying that All corruption scandals of BJP are out now. Also, Shiv Sena(UBT) has alleged that this fund was collected by the BJP through central investigation agencies. BJP proudly claims that it is a corruption-free government, while the Prime Minister of the country, talking about his career, says that there is no corruption of even a single rupee in our government. From that, now Shiv Sena has strongly criticized the Modi government.

"BJP members who are making speeches on RV corruption have burst into flames. It has now been proved that the BJP has earned crores of rupees in exchange for 'exemption' from the 30 companies that were under the investigation rounds of ED, Income Tax. UBT Shiv Sena's official Twitter handle has criticized the exploits of Modi-Shah, who are playing the tune of corruption and have become public on the occasion of these election bans.

सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाच्या दणक्यानंतर अखेर एसबीआयनं निवडणूक रोख्यांची माहिती सादर केली. काल निवडणूक आयोगाने तसे तपशील जाहीर केलेत. ह्या निवडणूक रोख्यांतून भाजपने ६ हजार ५६६ कोटी इतका सर्वाधिक गल्ला कमावलाय.



Court Order SBI to declare the numbers of Electoral Bonds

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ordered the SBI to declare the numbers of Electoral Bonds. The court ordered that the data kept in the sealed cover should be given to the Election Commission as they have to upload it. Now the next hearing of this case will be held on Monday i.e. March 18. The Supreme Court has said that data related to Electoral Bonds must be uploaded on the Election Commission's website. The Supreme Court held that the bond number would identify which donor donated to which party. Now the next hearing of this case will be held on Monday, March 18. Earlier this case was to be heard today and its live streaming was also going to be done. But now the hearing of this case will be held on Monday.