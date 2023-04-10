Shiv Sena (UBT) faces another blow: Shinde faction demands Sena Bhavan and control over party funds

Following the allotment of the party name Shiv Sena and its symbol, the bow and arrow, to the Shinde group, they are now planning to further challenge Uddhav Thackeray. The Shinde group has recently claimed ownership of the party's funds and has filed a petition in the Supreme Court to support their claim.

According to the petition filed by Mumbai-based lawyer Ashish Giri in the Supreme Court, it has been requested that all branches of Shiv Sena Bhavan, along with its funds in various banks, should be transferred to the Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde.

Since the Election Commission of India has granted the party's name and symbol to the Shinde group, they have been acknowledged as the legitimate Shiv Sena faction.

Although the Chief Election Commissioner's order did not provide any clarification regarding the Shiv Sena's funds, Advocate Ashish Giri has filed a petition in the Supreme Court requesting the transfer of all movable and immovable assets of the Shiv Sena, originally led by Balasaheb Thackeray, to the Shinde faction.