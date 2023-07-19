Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs respond to notice on disqualification: Anil Parab

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs have responded to the notice on disqualification issued by Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, party leader Anil Parab said.

We have responded to the notice within seven days as asked, Parab, who is a member of the legislative council, told reporters. On July 7, Narwekar had issued notices to 40 MLAs of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 14 from Shiv Sena (UBT). The Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena has sought disqualification of 16 MLAs after 39 MLAs led by Shinde revolted against Thackeray’s leadership last year.

Earlier, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said notices have been issued to 40 MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 14 of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, seeking their replies on disqualification petitions against them. The development comes after Narwekar said he has received a copy of the Shiv Sena's constitution from the Election Commission of India, and hearing on the disqualification petitions against 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including CM Shinde will start soon.