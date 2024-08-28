Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Accuses Centre of Double Standards Over Bengal and Maharashtra Bandhs

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut accused the Centre of exhibiting double standards regarding bandhs in different states. Raut claimed that the Bengal Bandh was not stopped as there is an anti-BJP government in West Bengal while a similar bandh was stopped in the BJP-led Maharashtra government.

"When we had given a call for bandh, then we were stopped. Because (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji is running the government here. Here, Amit Shah is running the government. The same incident of sexual assault took place here too," he told reporters here.

He was responding to the 12-hour Bengal Bandh called by the BJP following protests over the murder and alleged sexual assault and murder of a woman trainee doctor in Kolkata on August 28. "We were stopped. But it (Bengal Bandh) was not stopped, as there is a Mamata Didi government in West Bengal. Anti-BJP government. This is our justice system. Double standard," Raut said.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi had previously called for a bandh to protest against the alleged sexual assault of two girls in Badlapur, Maharashtra, earlier in the month.



