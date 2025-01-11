Shiv Sena (UBT) to Go Solo in Local Body Polls, Says Sanjay Raut (VIDEO)

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is facing internal discord following its poor performance in the recent assembly elections. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar blamed the alliance’s defeat on disagreements over seat-sharing. This has triggered a series of accusations and counter-accusations among the alliance leaders.

Amid growing tensions, reports suggest that Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) plans to contest upcoming municipal elections independently. Party MP Sanjay Raut confirmed the decision, saying Shiv Sena will fight on its own in key cities, including Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, and Pune.

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut says, "We will fight Mumbai and Nagpur Municipal Corporation on our own, whatever happens will happen. We have to see for ourselves. We will fight Nagpur on our own. Uddhav Thackeray has given us such a signal. I just now… pic.twitter.com/DksCoNSqwb — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2025

"In an alliance, workers of individual parties don't get opportunities, and it hampers organisational growth. We will contest polls to the Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and other municipal corporations, zilla parishads and panchayats on our strength," talking to reporters, Sanjay Raut said.

Read Also | Municipal Elections: Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) Begins Perp for BMC Polls to Reclaim Mumbai’s Political Turf

Raut took aim at Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for blaming others over the MVA’s defeat in the state assembly elections. He said those unwilling to embrace consensus and compromise should not be part of alliances.

The Shiv Sena leader also criticized the INDIA bloc, claiming it had failed to hold a single meeting since the Lok Sabha elections. “We could not even appoint a convenor. As the largest party in the alliance, it was Congress's responsibility to organize a meeting,” Raut said.

Raut responded to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s claim that he had never mentioned farm loan waivers in his speeches. Raut reminded Pawar that the BJP’s election manifesto promised both farm loan waivers and financial aid for the Laadki Bahin scheme. He said Pawar, as the finance minister in the BJP-led government, must ensure these promises are fulfilled.

Raut also commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks during his podcast, where Modi acknowledged he is human and capable of making mistakes. Raut responded with sarcasm, saying, “I don’t consider him human. He is god, the 13th avatar of Vishnu. If someone who has been called god says he is human, then something is wrong. There seems to be a chemical imbalance.”