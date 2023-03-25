Shiv Sena (UBT) welcomes CAG report on Mumbai civic body; alleges scams under CM

A report prepared by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on the functioning of Mumbai's civic body highlighted a lack of transparency and planning, as well as careless use of funds, and highlighted non-sharing of COVID-19 management expenditure records.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, reacting to the report, said they (his party) 'welcome the CAG report'.

"People know about our work. They elected us in last 25 years," Thackeray said, defending the party's administration in Civic body over the last two decades.

" We have exposed many scams of Mumbai Municipal Corporation, and y'day also a scam came to light. All these scams are happening under the CM. Maharashtra govt should conduct a CAG inquiry in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune municipalities," Thackeray said.

In an attack on CM Shinde, Thackeray said the 'CM' stands for 'corrupt man'.