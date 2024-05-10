Shiv Sena's Sureshdada Jain Bids Adieu to Active Politics, Vows Guidance for Development in Jalgaon

Jalgaon: Former Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Sureshdada Jain on Wednesday tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Uddhav Sena to party chief Uddhav Thackeray and announced his retirement from active politics. In this regard, he said that he will play a guiding role in the overall development of the nation, state, district, and Jalgaon city in the future, expressing gratitude to Shiv Sena chief late Bal Thackeray and expressing love and respect for all Shiv Sainiks.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi To Address Rallies in Maharashtra and Telangana Today



He was an MLA for 34 consecutive years after entering active politics in 1980. Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray was the first to give him a ministerial berth. Bal Thackeray had reviewed his work. He was impressed with the overall development of Jalgaon city, especially the complex built on a BOT basis, houses for the poor, etc. He had made a mark in the cooperative sector. Be it district banks, milk development, mini-ministries, or sugar factories. During that time, he worked in the cooperative sector with the vision of the development of the district, farmers, and the common people at the center.

Jain, fondly called as Sureshdada had been out of active politics since 2014 due to health reasons. There is a sense of respect for him among the citizens of the society, businessmen and entrepreneurs as well as the general public.