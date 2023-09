Shiv Shakti Parikrama Yatra: Pankaja Munde receives enthusiastic welcome in Satara

In a notable development within state politics, the 'Shiv Shakti Parikrama Yatra' led by BJP National Secretary and former State Minister Pankaja Munde is garnering significant attention. The yatra recently reached Phaltan in Satara district, where it was met with an enthusiastic reception from a large gathering of party workers.

To ensure the security of the event, a substantial police force was deployed. During her visit, Pankaja Munde had the opportunity to meet with Member of Parliament Udayanraje Bhosale at Shikhar Shingnapur, where a symbolic gesture unfolded as Udayanraje Bhosale presented her with a sword.

Pankaja Munde's ongoing 'Shiv Shakti Parikrama Yatra' continues to draw supporters and today, upon its arrival in Phaltan City, BJP workers gave her a warm welcome at Krantisinh Nana Patil Chowk. Her convoy paused as party workers surrounded her car, showing their unwavering support. Following this visit, Pankaja proceeded to Shikhar Shingnapur, where she was joined by Udayanraje Bhosale for a puja. Udayanraje Bhosale also commended Pankaja's dedicated efforts in her political journey.