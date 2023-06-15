Shiv Shrushti Theme Parks Will Be Set Up In Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government is planning to set up Shiv Srushti Theme Park at six places in the state.It will be a part of an initiative of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). The department will also venture into schools and colleges with "tourism clubs" wherein students will be taught tourism skills and would be oriented into conservation of tourist places in their vicinity.

The Maharashtra State Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said these theme complexes will be built at Shivneri (Pune), Gorai (Mumbai), Buldhana, Aurangabad, Nashik and Ramtek (Nagpur).They will comprise theme complexes focusing on the Shivaji Maharaj era, and will have libraries and museums. The complexes will be ready in a year's time. A provision of INR 410 crores has been made for this, the minister added.The intention behind this is that the future generations get to know about the inspiring history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and also the tourists get to know about the inspiring history of Maharashtra.

In Mumbai's Gorai, 25 acres of land has been cleared of encroachments by the government and it will be used for a war museum to showcase Shivaji Maharaj's military prowess.Meanwhile, the museum at Shivneri will highlight Shivaji Maharaj's childhood.Buldhana district will have a museum dedicated to Jijabai, the mother of the Maratha warrior king.Aurangabad district will focus on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Shivaji Maharaj.The museum in Nashik will showcase the governance of Shivaji Maharaj, while the Ramtek facility will have a Hindavi Swaraj' museum