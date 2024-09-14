Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Sculptor-Contractor Jaydeep Apte Remanded to Judicial Custody Till September 24

Malvan, Sindhudurg: Sculptor-Contractor Jaydeep Apte accused in the collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Rajkot, was produced in a local court on Friday and remanded to judicial custody till September 24. He was subsequently sent to Savantwadi jail.

Meanwhile, Chetan Patil, another accused currently in judicial custody, has filed a bail application in the district sessions court. However, the hearing has been postponed to September 19 as the police have not yet presented their arguments.

The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Rajkot collapsed on August 26. Police had arrested the main accused, Jaydeep Apte, in connection with the incident and remanded him to police custody till September 13. After the police custody period ended on Friday, he was produced in court again and remanded to judicial custody till September 24 as the police investigation was complete.

Chetan Patil, the second accused in the case, was also remanded to judicial custody. He has filed a bail application in the district sessions court, but the hearing has been postponed to September 19.