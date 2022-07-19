Shock to Uddhav Thackeray! 12 Shiv Sena MPs met CM Shinde

New Delhi - Along with Shiv Sena MLAs, MPs have also joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's group. These MPs met Chief Minister Shinde when he was on a visit to Delhi. Out of the total 19 MPs of the party, 12 MPs welcomed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with flower bouquets.

MPs Shrikant Shinde, Rahul Shewale, Hemant Patil, Sanjay Mandlik, Rajendra Gavit, Pratap Jadhav, Bhavna Gawli, Hemant Godse, Kripal Tumane, Srirang Barane, Darishsheel Mane, Sadashiv Lokhande have supported the CM Shinde group.

It is believed that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will hold a meeting with the rebel MPs and claim that Shiv Sena is our original and they will be officially absorbed into the NDA. He had taken the same stand regarding the rebellion of the MLAs. Vinayak Raut of the Thackeray group is the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha and Rajan Vychre is Pratod. In his place, Rahul Shewale will be appointed as the group leader, while Bhavna Gawli will be appointed as deputy. A letter has been given to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in this regard. The Thackeray group will now have to knock on the door of the court as the MPs have proposed a separate hearth.