Shoots, film promos make Swapnil Joshi's yearend a very busy one

Mumbai, Dec 24 Christmas is around the corner and it's time for celebration. For many though, it's going to be a working holiday, and Swapnil Joshi is one of them who is going to be shooting for his upcoming show and a movie.

Swapnil is currently travelling all over to promote his next Marathi film 'Vaalvi'. He shares how his Christmas and New Year celebrations are all overshadowed by back-to-back shootings and a tight working schedule.

"Last few days have been crazy packed as I'm busy shooting for my Marathi show called 'Tu Tevha Tashi'. For the 'Vaalvi' promotions, we've been travelling all over Maharashtra, colleges and events.

"With more projects and my schedule being super tight, it's going to be a busy Christmas I feel. Most people take it lightly for New Year's but I'm going to drown in work."

The actor is known for his work in Marathi cinema and was also seen in shows such as 'Krishna', 'Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar', 'Kehta Hai Dil', 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand', and many more. He was also part of movies like 'Ghulam-E-Mustafa', 'Welcome Zindagi', 'Laal Ishq'' among others.

Swapnil said that because of his busy schedule, his daughter thought her father is not staying with her as he is always away from home for shooting.

The actor shared an anecdote to highlight the point he was making.

He said: "I have been working so much that I reach home really late and leave early in the morning, so my daughter once asked my wife, 'Does Babi (she calls me that) not stay with us anymore? Does he live in another house? Because we don't see him these days.'"

"That really struck a chord in me that sometimes while we get so engrossed in our work, we end up neglecting the fact that our kids also need our time. I've taken a vow now that as soon as I get done with this film, I'll take them out on a vacation."

