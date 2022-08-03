Shopkeepers in Sindhudurga joins Nationalwide movement on Jantar-Mantar in Delhi!

Kankavali: Ration shopkeepers and kerosene license holders of Sindhudurg district raised their voices in a nationwide protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi today, Wednesday. As the demands of the rationing shopkeepers were not accepted even after agitation at the taluka, district and state levels, the rationing shopkeepers of the district have participated in the nationwide agitation.

Among the various demands of the rationing shopkeepers, the central government increased the commission only by Rs. 20 and for the special status states by Rs. 37. This move is not satisfactory and the representatives of all the states have shown their opposition to this increase.

Under the Food Security Act at the country level, during the Corona epidemic, the cheap grain shopkeepers at the country level distributed food grains without caring for their lives. However, without taking notice of this, the government did not declare the license holders as Corona Warriors and did not give any compensation to the families of the license holders who died due to Corona. The World Food Program is organized by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. Toll is being levied by the Government of India.

It is recommended that a commission of Rs.440 per quintal be paid on their report under the program

In view of all these factors, in the meeting held at Delhi on 8 June 2022, the country level agitationIt was decided to do. A commission of Rs.440 per quintal should be paid to all licensees under the World Food Program by the National Food Security Scheme. Or declare a fixed salary of 50,000 per month. Action should be taken by all the states to take immediate decision on payment of 1 kg per quintal handling loss (deficit) on food item sugar only to wheat, rice Antyodaya card holders. In addition to wheat, rice, edible oil and pulses should be provided every month to cheap grain shops in all the states. Other demands were made through this movement. Rationing and kerosene licensed shopkeepers from all over the country have participated in this movement.

Sindhudurg District Rationing Shopkeepers Association District President Spesh Pednekar, Kankavali Taluka President Kishore Narkar, Secretary Sudarshan Fope, Baban Lokre, Rajiv Patkar, Nitin Mudrale, Kanhoba Desai (Malvan), Sanjay Mulik (Savantwadi), Shailendra Kulkarni, Manohar Rane, Vinay Kelkar, Pradeep Parkar (Devgarh), Tatya Highway (Vengurle) etc. have participated in this movement. These office bearers also attended the meeting in Maharashtra Sadan.

