Shopkeeper's son from Maharashtra's village qualifies for UPSC 2021

A shopkeeper's son from a village in Maharashtra has cracked the UPSC 2021 exam. Rameshwar Sudhakar Sabbanwad is the name of son, who cleared the exam he is a resident of Handarguli village in Udgir tehsil of Latur, he secured 202nd rank in results announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday.

Rameshwar studied in Jawahar Navoday Vidyalay in Latur, he did his college studies in engineering in Pune. According to Sabbanwad, he cracked the UPSC exam on his second attempt. According to the reports, a total of 685 candidates - 508 men and 177 women - have qualified for UPSC.

In this year's exam three girls secured the top three positions. Which Shruti Sharma has topped the exams. After Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank, respectively. The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS).