Shweta Mahale receives Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year Award in debutant politician category

The 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award is given every year to individuals and organizations who have made remarkable contributions in the fields of public service - social service, education, administration, politics, medical, industry, sports, agriculture, CSR.

This year in the debutant politician category Buldhana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Shweta Mahale was honored with Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award. She was presented with the award by Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar and MLA Sachin. Shweta Mahale is an Indian politician and BJP leader from Buldhana district. She defeated Rahul Bondre, sitting Congress MLA from Chikhali Assembly Constituency in 2019.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year is the largest non-entertainment awards and one of the marquee initiatives of Lokmat Media which honours exemplary work from across fields like Politics, Administration, Social, Arts, Science, Sports, Entertainment, etc. This year, some of the most renowned personalities like Joytiraditya Scindia, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patole, Jayant Patil, Amol Kolhe, and Amruta Fadnavis will be present on the occassion.