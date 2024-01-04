Situation in Country Not Favourable for BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, Says Sharad Pawar

On Thursday, Sharad Pawar, the founder of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), confidently stated that the current political scenario in the country does not favor the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He dismissed the saffron outfit's assertion of securing over 400 seats, emphasizing that the BJP is currently not in power in numerous states.

Addressing NCP workers at a party conclave in the temple town of Shirdi in western Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, he said after assuming power at the Centre in 2014, the BJP announced several programmes and gave a host of assurances, but did not implement them and cheated people.

Former Union minister Sharad Pawar remarked, People have now started realizing this. He asserted, The situation in the country is not favorable for the BJP. Pawar's party is a key constituent of the national-level opposition INDIA alliance.

Highlighting the disparity between ambitions and current political realities, the Rajya Sabha member noted that BJP leaders have set an ambitious target of winning over 400 out of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats. However, he emphasized that the party is currently not in power in several states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand.