Six Job Fairs to Generate 2 Lakh Jobs in Maharashtra Per Year, State Cabinet's Announcement

Mumbai: A target has been set to create 2 lakh jobs and self-employment through the NaMo Maharozgar Mela in the state. For this, the Cabinet on Monday approved the organization of Maharozgar Melas in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Pune, and Konkan divisions.

Earlier, for the first time, a state-level Maharozgar mela was organized in Nagpur. Keeping in view the response, it has been decided to organize six NaMo Maharozgar Melas, one in each revenue division, this year. These fairs will provide employment and self-employment to at least two lakh candidates in the state. A sum of Rs 30 crore will be made available for these fairs, including Rs 5 crore per fair. Various departments have been entrusted with the responsibility for these fairs. Entrepreneurs, social workers, and NGOs will be roped in to reach out to the youth. The Cabinet also approved a proposal not to increase property tax on BMC property owners this year as well.

Mukhyamantri Vayoshree Yojana

The Mukhyamantri 'Vayoshree' scheme, which provides relief to senior citizens, was also approved. Senior citizens above 65 years of age with an annual income of Rs 2 lakh will benefit from this.

After the survey and examination of senior citizens, eligible beneficiaries will get a one-time direct benefit of Rs 3,000 in the bank account. It is expected to cost Rs 480 crore.

