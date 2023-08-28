Smooth traffic flow restored on Nashik-Mumbai Expressway after jam

Around 8.30 am, a breakdown caused a large goods truck to halt on the Nashik-Mumbai East expressway at the Navghar flyover in Mulund. This led to a significant traffic jam during the morning commute, lasting about two hours. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinay Rathod's decision to waive toll charges eased the situation for drivers. The traffic branch stated that the route returned to normal after 10.30 am.

Being the start of the week, Monday witnessed a substantial influx of vehicles commuting from Kalyan to Mumbai via the Thane route. This congestion extended from Teen Haath Naka to the Mulund check post. Around at 8.30 am, a large goods truck came to a halt on the Navghar bridge in Mulund. The truck's sudden stop in the middle of the road caused a significant disruption. This resulted in numerous workers, who were traveling from Thane to Mumbai in private vehicles for their jobs, getting stuck in the ensuing traffic queues behind the truck.

Both Kopri and Navghar police teams, in collaboration with traffic police from both Mumbai and Thane, were present to offer assistance. Despite their efforts, vehicle queues spanning three to four kilometers persisted from Mulund to Thane. While endeavors were underway to clear the situation, the Deputy Commissioners of Traffic Police from Mumbai and Thane engaged in discussions with toll plaza officials. They instructed vehicles to proceed without toll payment around 9.30 am, providing relief to the drivers and breaking the impasse. By approximately 10 am, the involved truck was also successfully removed. The traffic congestion gradually alleviated by around 10.30 am. According to sources, traffic resumed its normal flow around 11 am.

Between 9.30 am and 10.30 am, drivers were not charged any toll to alleviate traffic congestion.