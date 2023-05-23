Solapur: Lumpy disease claims lives of seven animals daily in district

Every day, about seven animals in the district die from lumpy disease, and around 50 to 60 animals are affected each day. There has been a continuous increase in animal diseases over the past two months. As a result, the CEO of Zilla Parishad, Dilip Swamy, has ordered a proposal to be submitted to take action against the officials responsible.

The spread of lumpy disease was successfully contained two to three months ago. However, animals are now experiencing a resurgence of the disease. The areas most impacted by this are Pandharpur, Mohol, Mangalwedha, and Sangola talukas. Sufficient medication supplies are available, and vaccinations have been administered. Nevertheless, the number of animals contracting lumpy disease is steadily increasing.

CEO Dilip Swami conducted a meeting with officials from Zilla Parishad, block development officers, extension officers from all gram panchayats and panchayat samitis, as well as gram sevaks. During the meeting, Navnath Narle, the head of the animal husbandry department, was directed to prepare a proposal for taking action against medical officers who displayed negligence in preventing lumpy disease. CEO Dilip Swami expressed concern over the growing number of animals affected by the disease.

The district is witnessing a rise in the number of animals succumbing to lumpy disease. In this critical situation, the government has discontinued providing subsidies after March 31. This decision is resulting in significant losses for livestock keepers. Farmers are feeling disheartened as animals that passed away after April 1 are not eligible for the subsidy.