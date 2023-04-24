Solapur: Praniti Shinde demands legislative session and resignations over Kharghar tragedy

Praniti Shinde, the MLA and MPCC Working President, called for a two-day special legislative session to uncover the truth behind the Kharghar heat stroke tragedy. On Monday, she also demanded the resignations of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shinde has stated that the Maharashtra Bhushan function, hosted by the BJP and the Shinde government in Kharghar, resulted in the unfortunate deaths of 13 attendees. It appears that the event was poorly planned and the government failed to take appropriate action, leading to the incident. As a result, Shinde and Fadnavis should step down from their positions to allow the truth to come to light. It is essential to convene a legislative session to address this matter.

MLA Praniti Shinde has expressed her disappointment regarding her previously held respect for Savarkar. After reading one of his books, she found unthoughtful writing about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and references to women that have caused her to lose her admiration for Savarkar.