Solapur: Water Released from Ujani Dam to Alleviate Severe Shortage, Concerns Arise Over Depleted Reservoir Levels

Indapur: In the wake of severe water shortage, water has been released into the Bhima river at a capacity of 1500 cusecs from the silt of Ujani dam to quench the thirst of Solapurkars. While this is a good thing for the people of Solapur, the water stock of Ujani dam, which already has 45 percent water, is likely to be reduced to negative 60 percent. If that happens, it will be the lowest level in the history of the Ujani dam.

This water is being released for drinking water supply schemes of Solapur city, cities, and villages along the Bhima River. The water has been released from four silt blocks of the Ujani dam. This will be increased in a phased manner, said officials of the Ujahni dam management.

A total of 5.5 TMC water will be released. By May 20, the water is expected to reach the Auj and Chinchpur dams that supply water to Solapur city. However, the duration of the water journey will depend on how much water will seep into the soil and how much water evaporates due to severe water shortage and drying up of the Bhima river bed. After crossing this obstacle, the available water will have to be supplied to Solapur city for the next 50 days. In all these developments, water will not only run out of the mouths of water schemes in the Ujani catchment area of Indapur taluka, but also the wells that have reached the bottom of the area are likely to dry up.