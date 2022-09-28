‘Solid Maara’, Says BJP’s Nitesh Rane on PFI ban as politicians hail Modi govt's decision

Saluting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the decision to ban PFI, BJP’s Nitesh Rane said in a tweet, “Ek hi maara.. magar solid maara na!!!"Salute to Hon Pm @narendramodi ji and Hon HM @AmitShah ji !! Banning PFI was the need of the hour..now next is terrorist organisation Raza Academy which is working on the same lines..Sabko saaf karo..Ye Humara HINDUSTAN hai!!!" the tweet read. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday hailed the decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) and said the centre had 'taken the right decision'.

"PFI which raises 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans does not have any right to raise such slogans in the country. It is a country of patriots. The home ministry will take action on that," he said.The centre on Wednesday declared the PFI and its associates, affiliates or fronts as 'unlawful associations' with immediate effect for a period of five years.This was after two rounds of national raids on PFI offices and leaders in connection with the funding of terrorist activities. The union home ministry said the PFI had been found to be involved in 'several criminal and terror cases and shows sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority of the country with funds and ideological support from outside, it has become a major threat to the internal security of the country'.