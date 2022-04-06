Special CBI Court remands Anil Deshmukh to CBI custody till April 11

The Special CBI Court remanded former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to CBI custody till April 11'. The CBI on Wednesday took Deshmukh into their custody from the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai where he was lodged.

The central agency had lodged a case of extortion against him.

Yesterday, the central agency had told the Special CBI Court that Deshmukh was trying to evade CBI questioning in the Rs 400 crore money laundering case and that is why he is citing health reasons.

CBI has taken custody of ex-Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze and two of the close aides of Deshmukh, Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande.

It has taken custody of these three to carry out further investigation into the alleged corruption and extortion case against Deshmukh.

These three accused were in judicial custody of the Special PMLA Court in the money laundering case against Deshmukh.