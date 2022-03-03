Special PMLA court extends ED custody of Nawab Malik till 7th March



Special PMLA court extends the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik till 7th March. He was connected by ED in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. Malik was arrested by the ED on February 23 which later got his custody till March 3.

During the hearing Nawab Malik's lawyers tried to get bail but the ED's lawyers opposed him. After hearing arguments from both the sides, the court decided to extend the custody of Nawab Malik till March 7. When Nawab Malik was produced in court, the judge asked for his medical report. Anil Singh read out the information in the remand application to the court. Malik's counsel Amit Desai expressed his displeasure before Judge Rahul Rokade over the delay in the arrival of Additional Attorney General Anil Singh, who was to represent the ED. Singh will arrive in ten minutes, public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves told the court.

As soon as the hearing started, we did not get to interrogate the Nawab. He was admitted to the hospital on February 25 due to ill health and was released two days later on February 28. During this time we could not adequately investigate Malik. Therefore, the ED demanded that we be given an additional period of 6 days.