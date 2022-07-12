ST bus charging full tickets to senior citizens despite being eligible

Yavatmal: The Chief Minister is openly saying that Warakaris going to Pandharpur for Ashadi Yatra should not be disturbed in any way. However, the senior Warkaris are being held hostage by the ST Corporation, which is a government initiative. The full amount of the ticket is being recovered by denying them concessional travel even though they abide by the rules.

Senior citizens above the age of 65 are given 50% discount on ST travel. Those who do not have a smart card are given the benefit of travel concession on the basis of the prevailing method i.e. Aadhar card. If there is any doubt about the date of birth on the Aadhaar card, it is confirmed by a scanning machine. Travel concessions are denied if any defects are found in it; But Warakaris are having a different experience.

A Warkari who had gone to Pandharpur for Wari when he turned 66 years old was denied a concessional journey. The full amount of the ticket was taken from him. During the Yatra, 700 to 800 cases are handled by the Security and Vigilance Department in just eight to nine days. This includes senior citizens; But there is also a need to check the veracity of this. In some cases deliberate action is said to have been taken.

Such a large number of such cases are made in just eight days. The question is why not throughout the year. The action has been taken by the security and vigilance department. It is said that it will not take long for the truth to come out if all the cases of concession travel during Ashadi Yatra in Pandharpur are thoroughly investigated. It is said that this kind of action taken during the year will also come to the fore and the efficiency of the vigilance and security department will be taken into account.

When asked about the manner in which the senior Warkaris were fined for denying travel concessions, the Deputy Chief Security and Vigilance Officer of ST Corporation and the Head of Travel Management said that they would take information and inform; But they did not provide any information in this regard. Now, the citizens are expecting an inquiry into the whole matter at the senior level.