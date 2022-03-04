ST employees must return to work by March 10, says Anil Parab

ST employees should come to work by March 10. Otherwise, all options are open, Transport Minister Anil Parab warned the media on Friday. The ST Corporation (MSRTC) cannot be merged with the state government, the report of the three-member committee said. The state government submitted the report to the court. Later, Transport Minister Anil Parab tabled the report in the Assembly today. As expected, Parab interacted with the media in the afternoon. He appealed to the ST staff to come to work once again and start their service.

Transport Minister Anil Parab said that at present 52,000 employees are not working. Of this, action has been taken against 30,000 employees. Some have been suspended, while others have been issued notices. These employees should come to work by March 10. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the government do not want them to lose their livelihood. He assured that if the employees came to work, the action against them would be withdrawn.

Minister Parab said that the employees who were given the notice of resignation. It will be withdrawn. They will be hired as per the rules. However, employees who have been on the suspended since three months. They cannot be appeal. However, we will give these employees fifteen days to appeal. They should appeal. Let's hire them too. He assured that no one would be harmed. Minister Parab further said that we can resolve the issue through discussion.