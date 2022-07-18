ST Strike: 119 sacked employees to return to work wearing band

Mumbai- The long strike of ST workers in the state had taken a different turn. An advocate for ST workers Gunaratna Sadavarte strongly opposed the government. Subsequently, a large agitation was organized in Azad Maidan. The pro-BJP leaders also participated in this movement. So, after the court's decision, the protesting employees marched towards Sharad Pawar's house. 119 protesters in this march were dismissed by the Thackeray government. Now, advocates for ST workersGunaratna SadavarteHe has expressed his belief that all these hardworking workers will go to work soon.

Gunaratna Sadavarte said that the "leadership under Devendra Fadnavis will give justice to the ST employees. I will give justice not only to ST employees but also to farmers and toilers, workers."

"My 100 ST employees are sitting at home due to the dark government of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. However, these ST workers instilled confidence in the MLAs and showed that no one is left alone. From that, Sharad Pawar's government was gone. Now, I have no doubt that they will put on 119 laborious bands and go to work," Gunaratna Sadavarte said confidently.

Meanwhile, Ed. Gunaratna Sadavarte entered politics after his imprisonment. Gunaratna Sadavarte announced his new organization ST Toilers Jan Sangh. He also said at that time that his organization will contest the ST bank election. Meanwhile, he claimed that 95 percent of the employees are members of the ST Toilers' Jana Sangh. Sadavarte raised a big movement against the Thackeray government. Now, with the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state, Sadavart's confidence has increased.